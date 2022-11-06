Avanti Popolo

A beautiful anti-war movie. It describes the surreal journey of two Egyptian soldiers as they're coming back to Cairo from the Six-day War of 1967. One is an aspiring actor, whose biggest role so far was that of Shakespeare's Shylock (the irony of fate), who contributes the role of the sad clown (played by the Arab-Israeli actor Salim Daw).
|Salim Dau
|Haled el Asmar
|Suhel Haddad
|Gassan Hamada
|Tuvia Gelber
|David Pozner
|Danny Segev
|Yacaov Hirsh
|Dani Roth
|Dani Sela
|Barry Langford
|English Journalist
