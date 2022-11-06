Not Available

Avanti Popolo

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A beautiful anti-war movie. It describes the surreal journey of two Egyptian soldiers as they're coming back to Cairo from the Six-day War of 1967. One is an aspiring actor, whose biggest role so far was that of Shakespeare's Shylock (the irony of fate), who contributes the role of the sad clown (played by the Arab-Israeli actor Salim Daw).

    Cast

    		Salim DauHaled el Asmar
    		Suhel HaddadGassan Hamada
    		Tuvia GelberDavid Pozner
    		Danny SegevYacaov Hirsh
    		Dani RothDani Sela
    		Barry LangfordEnglish Journalist

    View Full Cast >

    Images