2018

Avengers: Infinity War

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 26th, 2018

Studio

Marvel Studios

The Avengers, torn apart after the events of Captain America: Civil War, join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle Thanos, who is trying to amass the Infinity Stones for a gauntlet that will give him dominion over space, time, and all reality.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.Tony Stark / Iron Man
Elizabeth OlsenWanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
Chadwick BosemanT\'Challa / Black Panther
Zoe SaldanaGamora
Chris PrattPeter Quill / Star-Lord
Chris EvansSteve Rogers / Captain America

Images

