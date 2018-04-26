Avengers: Infinity War

The Avengers, torn apart after the events of Captain America: Civil War, join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle Thanos, who is trying to amass the Infinity Stones for a gauntlet that will give him dominion over space, time, and all reality.
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Tony Stark / Iron Man
|Elizabeth Olsen
|Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
|Chadwick Boseman
|T\'Challa / Black Panther
|Zoe Saldana
|Gamora
|Chris Pratt
|Peter Quill / Star-Lord
|Chris Evans
|Steve Rogers / Captain America
