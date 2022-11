Not Available

Hailing from the Bronx, the Dominican-American boy-band Aventura skillfully flavors its traditional bachata base with elements of hip-hop, rock, R&B, and reggaeton for a sound that bursts with contemporary pop savvy. Recorded live at the United Palace Theatre in New York's Washington Heights, this program captures Aventura in a sold-out concert performance interspersed with backstage interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.