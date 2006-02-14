2006

Avenue Montaigne

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 14th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

A young woman arrives in Paris where she finds a job as a waitress in bar next on Avenue Montaigne that caters to the surrounding theaters and the wealthy inhabitants of the area. She will meet a pianist, a famous actress and a great art collector, and become acquainted with the "luxurious" world her grandmother has told her about since her childhood.

Cast

Cécile De FranceJessica
Albert DupontelJean-François Lefort
Laura MoranteValentine Lefort
Christopher ThompsonFrédéric "Fred" Grumberg
Claude BrasseurJacques Grumberg
Annelise HesmeValérie

View Full Cast >

Images