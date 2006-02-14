A young woman arrives in Paris where she finds a job as a waitress in bar next on Avenue Montaigne that caters to the surrounding theaters and the wealthy inhabitants of the area. She will meet a pianist, a famous actress and a great art collector, and become acquainted with the "luxurious" world her grandmother has told her about since her childhood.
|Cécile De France
|Jessica
|Albert Dupontel
|Jean-François Lefort
|Laura Morante
|Valentine Lefort
|Christopher Thompson
|Frédéric "Fred" Grumberg
|Claude Brasseur
|Jacques Grumberg
|Annelise Hesme
|Valérie
View Full Cast >