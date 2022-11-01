Not Available

Asian girls are enslaved in a suburban massage parlor... Domestic workers with working conditions reminiscent of slavery… Vancouver gangs recruit Honduran boys to sell drugs... Girls in a Montreal subway station are lured into prostitution... Human trafficking is still a reality today. And it’s happening closer to home than you might think. Featuring candid interviews with victims and witnesses, Avenue Zero weaves a spellbinding portrait of a dark and sinister trade flourishing in the shadows of the law.