Leo celebrates his tenth birthday. From one grandmother, he receives socks, from the other, underwear. From his Grandfather, Leo gets an old Super-8 camera and with it he tells us of his attempts to change the gifts. While doing that, he finds out that Monica Lewinsky is Jewish, that Clinton is the president of America, that the numbers in his grandparents arms are responsible for him being chubby and that this old camera is worthless.