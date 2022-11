Not Available

Avvai Shanmugi (Tamil: அவ்வை சண்முகி) is a 1996 Tamil comedy film, directed by K. S. Ravikumar and written by Crazy Mohan, which is an Indian adaptation of the American comedy film, Mrs. Doubtfire. The film features Kamal Haasan in the lead role with Meena, Gemini Ganesan, Nagesh, Heera, Manivannan and Nassar.