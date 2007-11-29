In "Awake," a psychological thriller that tells the story of a man undergoing heart surgery while experiencing a phenomenon called "anesthetic awareness," which leaves him awake but paralyzed throughout the operation. As various obstacles present themselves, his wife must make life-altering decisions while wrestling with her own personal drama.
|Jessica Alba
|Sam Lockwood
|Terrence Howard
|Dr. Jack Harper
|Lena Olin
|Lilith Beresford
|Charlie Hewson
|Brian the Orderly
|Christopher McDonald
|Dr. Larry Lupin
|Sam Robards
|Clayton Beresford Sr.
