2007

Awake

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 29th, 2007

Studio

The Weinstein Company

In "Awake," a psychological thriller that tells the story of a man undergoing heart surgery while experiencing a phenomenon called "anesthetic awareness," which leaves him awake but paralyzed throughout the operation. As various obstacles present themselves, his wife must make life-altering decisions while wrestling with her own personal drama.

Cast

Jessica AlbaSam Lockwood
Terrence HowardDr. Jack Harper
Lena OlinLilith Beresford
Charlie HewsonBrian the Orderly
Christopher McDonaldDr. Larry Lupin
Sam RobardsClayton Beresford Sr.

