Awarapan is the story of man called Shivam (Emraan Hashmi) who searched for joy but found nothing but pain and loneliness. It is the journey of a godless heartbroken lover who in order to escape from the ghosts of his tragic past dedicates himself to serve his gangster boss Malik who runs a chain of hotels in Hong Kong.
|Purab Kohli
|Munna
|Shriya Saran
|Aaliyah
|Ashish Vidhyarthi
|Raja D. Malik
|Ashutosh Rana
|Bharat Daulat Malik
|Atul Parchure
|Siddharth Sood
|Shaad Randhawa
|Kabir
