Go out on the road and experience the outrageous antics of AWOL-One, one of the hottest emcees in Los Angeles's underground hip-hop culture. Take a peek into the sick and twisted mind of this gifted entertainer with live clips. Features appearances by the Shape Shifters, 2mex and Xololanxinxo, and music by Big Daddy Kev, Fat Jack, Marscaria, Paris, D-Styles and Four Eyed Mortalz, among others.