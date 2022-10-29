Not Available

Ayalum Njanum Thammil

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Prakash Movie Tone

Ayalum Njanum Thammil is a story of a committed senior doctor and an irresponsible junior doctor and through their relationship, a picture of the medical profession is drawn vividly. Prathap Pothan portrays the doctor who, by his absolute devotion to his profession, lives a lonely life and Prithviraj appears as the junior doctor.

Cast

Prithviraj SukumaranDr. Ravi Tharakan
Prathap K PothanDr. Samuel
Samvrutha SunilSainu
Kalabhavan ManiASI Purushothaman
Remya NambeesanDr. Supriya
NarainVivek

