Ayalum Njanum Thammil is a story of a committed senior doctor and an irresponsible junior doctor and through their relationship, a picture of the medical profession is drawn vividly. Prathap Pothan portrays the doctor who, by his absolute devotion to his profession, lives a lonely life and Prithviraj appears as the junior doctor.
|Prithviraj Sukumaran
|Dr. Ravi Tharakan
|Prathap K Pothan
|Dr. Samuel
|Samvrutha Sunil
|Sainu
|Kalabhavan Mani
|ASI Purushothaman
|Remya Nambeesan
|Dr. Supriya
|Narain
|Vivek
View Full Cast >