A national tour to mobilize 40 million people "ayumi hamasaki ARENA TOUR 2010 ~ Rock'n'Roll Circus" successfully closed, the Ayumi Hamasaki and then held the finale in 10 performances "ayumi hamasaki Rock'n'Roll Circus Tour FINAL-7days Special" , the National Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo for seven days to start performing. Ayumi Hamasaki music and dance, showing a world-class performances. Blu-ray Disc complete collection of 11 October 2010 the final day performances.