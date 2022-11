Not Available

Azhagiya Theeye movie revolves around Chandran (Prasanna) is approached by a girl Nandhini (Navya Nair) to break her proposed marriage with a software engineer Aravind (Prakash Raj) from USA. She is forced by her father who is a thug (Pyramid Natarajan) to marry this guy. Later Chandran hatches a plan by which he meets Aravind at a restaurant and tells him that Nandhini is madly in love with him.