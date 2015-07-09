Baahubali: The Beginning

The young Shivudu is left as a foundling in a small village by his mother. By the time he’s grown up, it has become apparent that he possesses exceptional gifts. He meets the beautiful warrior/princess Avanthika and learns that her queen has been held captive for the last 25 years. Shividu sets off to rescue her, discovering his own origins in the process.
|Prabhas
|Shivudu / Baahubali
|Rana Daggubati
|Bhallaladeva
|Anushka Shetty
|Devasena
|Tamanna Bhatia
|Avanthika
|Ramya Krishnan
|Sivagami
|Nasser
|Bijjaladeva
