The story of Jody, a misguided, 20-year-old African-American who is really just a baby boy finally forced-kicking and screaming to face the commitments of real life. Streetwise and jobless, he has not only fathered two children by two different women-Yvette and Peanut but still lives with his own mother. He can't seem to strike a balance or find direction in his chaotic life.
|Tyrese Gibson
|Joseph Summers
|Taraji P. Henson
|Yvette
|Omar Gooding
|Sweetpea
|Ving Rhames
|Melvin 'Mel'
|Snoop Dogg
|Rodney
|Adrienne-Joi Johnson
|Juanita
