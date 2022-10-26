Not Available

Baby Boy

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Deal Productions

The story of Jody, a misguided, 20-year-old African-American who is really just a baby boy finally forced-kicking and screaming to face the commitments of real life. Streetwise and jobless, he has not only fathered two children by two different women-Yvette and Peanut but still lives with his own mother. He can't seem to strike a balance or find direction in his chaotic life.

Cast

Tyrese GibsonJoseph Summers
Taraji P. HensonYvette
Omar GoodingSweetpea
Ving RhamesMelvin 'Mel'
Snoop DoggRodney
Adrienne-Joi JohnsonJuanita

