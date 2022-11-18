Baby Einstein: Lullaby Time - Soothing Sounds for Baby

Not Available

One of the greatest joys you'll ever experience is bonding with your baby during those calm, quiet moments. Lullaby Time provides comforting sights and sounds as you relax and share this precious downtime. We've created a soothing oasis with real-life images of parents rocking their little ones; ocean waves at sunset; fluffy clouds; simple puppet shows; peaceful, happy babies and more -- all set to favorite lullabies by famous composers including Brahms, Bach, Mozart and Haydn. There's even a cozy story that you and your child can enjoy as you treasure this special time together.