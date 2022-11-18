Baby Longhorn: Raising Tomorrow's UT Fan Today

Not Available

Baby Longhorn uses officially licensed footage of Longhorn sports, mascot, marching band and campus attractions to expose children to the University of Texas in an exciting and playful manner. "Raising Tomorrow's UT Fan Today" features the music of The Longhorn Band as well as original footage of the "Longhorn Kids" enjoying the sites and sounds of the school you love. We invite you to enjoy this video with your child as Team Baby Entertainment takes you on a fun-filled, colorful and stimulating visual experience with the University of Texas Longhorns.