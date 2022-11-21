Not Available

Baby Signing Time is a great first step into signing or add Baby Signing Time to your existing Signing Time collection for new songs and reinforcement of those beginning signs. Created specifically for babies as young as 3 months old up to 3 years, yet fun for the whole family! Features host Rachel Coleman, along with animated Baby Alex, Baby Leah, and Baby Hopkins. Baby Signing Time Vol. 3: A New Day sets your baby's day to music with signs for everyday things in your baby's world: nature, weather, following directions, and more.