Not Available

Parents and kids alike will enjoy these golden oldies from the 1950s, '60s and '70s, sung by the original artists on this fast-paced and entertaining DVD. The hits include "I'm Walkin'" (Fats Domino), "I'm So Excited" (The Pointer Sisters) and "Wooly Bully" (Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs). Other fun tracks include "You Baby," "Twist & Shout," "Pajamas," "Some Saturday Morning" and more.