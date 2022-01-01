Babylon 5: The Gathering

The first installment of this Emmy award-winning series. A movie based at Babylon 5: a new space station built by Humans. The Vorlon ambassador, Kosh, has been poisoned. It is the new commanding officer's, Jeffrey Sinclair, responsibility to find the culprit. Otherwise the space station will fail in its role to bring all the races together.
|Tamlyn Tomita
|Lt. Cmdr. Laurel Takashima
|Jerry Doyle
|Michael Garibaldi
|Mira Furlan
|Delenn
|Peter Jurasik
|Londo Mollari
|Andreas Katsulas
|G'Kar
|Blaire Baron
|Carolyn Sykes
