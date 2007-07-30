2007

Babylon 5: The Lost Tales - Voices in the Dark

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 2007

Studio

Warner Bros. Entertainment

This latest installment of Babylon 5 is in two parts: the first, is about an entity that has possessed a worker. It wants to be exorcised but Col. Lochley prevents the priest & sends it & the host both back to Earth. The second is about Galen trying to dupe President Sheridan into assassinating the future Centauri President to stop him possibly attacking Earth in 30 years time.

Cast

Peter WoodwardGalen
Alan ScarfeFather Cassidy
Teryl RotheryMs. Chambers (ISN reporter)
Keegan MacIntoshPrince Regent Dius Vintari
Craig VeroniGuard
Tracy ScogginsColonel Elizabeth Lochley

