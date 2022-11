Not Available

Babymetal Live: Legend 1999 & 1997 Apocalypse is the second live video release by Babymetal. It contains two concerts consisting of "Legend "1999" Yuimetal & Moametal Seitansai" held at NHK Hall on June 30th 2013 and "Legend "1997" Su-metal Seitansai" held at Makuhari Messe Event Hall on December 21st 2013.