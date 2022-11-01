Not Available

Bachelor Flat

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Anthropology Professor Bruce Patterson (Terry Thomas) has the natural British charm that allures women automaticaly. When his fiancée Helen Bushmill (Celeste Holm) is abroad for an extended time, he has to fight the neighborhood ladies and his students away. Helen has failed to tell him that she has a seventeen year old daughter Libby (Tuesday Weld) who shows up at her mothers home unaware that she in engaged.

Cast

Tuesday WeldLibby Bushmill / Libby Smith
Richard BeymerMike Pulaski
Terry-ThomasProfessor Bruce Patterson
Celeste HolmHelen Bushmill
Francesca BelliniGladys Schmidlapp
Howard McNearDr. Dylan Bowman

