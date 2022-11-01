Bachelor Flat

Anthropology Professor Bruce Patterson (Terry Thomas) has the natural British charm that allures women automaticaly. When his fiancée Helen Bushmill (Celeste Holm) is abroad for an extended time, he has to fight the neighborhood ladies and his students away. Helen has failed to tell him that she has a seventeen year old daughter Libby (Tuesday Weld) who shows up at her mothers home unaware that she in engaged.
|Tuesday Weld
|Libby Bushmill / Libby Smith
|Richard Beymer
|Mike Pulaski
|Terry-Thomas
|Professor Bruce Patterson
|Celeste Holm
|Helen Bushmill
|Francesca Bellini
|Gladys Schmidlapp
|Howard McNear
|Dr. Dylan Bowman
