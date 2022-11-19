Bachke Rehna Re Baba

Not Available

Rukmini (Rekha) is well into her 40s and still unmarried. She lives with her orphaned niece, Padmini (Mallika Sherawat), and together they device a scheme to entrap wealthy men, like Monty (Paresh Rawal), relieve them of their money, abandon them, and move on to better targets. They do succeed for quite a while, assuming various disguises, and names, amassing a fortune, until Padmini falls in love with one of her targets, a young man named Raghu (Karan Khanna), and decides to call it quits. An unstable Rukmini, who owes money to Monty, decides she cannot go it alone and concocts a scheme that will force Padmini to give up on Raghu and re-join forces with her to go on philandering unsuspecting wealthy men.