A celebration of the most iconic – and much missed – homegrown star of the 21st century, this is extraordinary tale of Amy Winehouse. Painting a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame, Back to Black honours Amy’s artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons.
|Marisa Abela
|Amy Winehouse
|Lesley Manville
|Cynthia Winehouse
|Eddie Marsan
|Mitch Winehouse
|Jack O'Connell
|Blake Fielder-Civil
|Juliet Cowan
|Janis Winehouse-Collins
|Bronson Webb
|Joey
