2024

Back to Black

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Sam Taylor-Johnson

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 10th, 2024

Studio

StudioCanal

A celebration of the most iconic – and much missed – homegrown star of the 21st century, this is extraordinary tale of Amy Winehouse. Painting a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame, Back to Black honours Amy’s artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons.

Cast

Marisa AbelaAmy Winehouse
Lesley ManvilleCynthia Winehouse
Eddie MarsanMitch Winehouse
Jack O'ConnellBlake Fielder-Civil
Juliet CowanJanis Winehouse-Collins
Bronson WebbJoey

Images