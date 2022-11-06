Not Available

OXBOW BACK TO POWDER is OXBOW very first 100% backcountry snowboard film directed by Invert Production. The OXBOW team made up of the riders JP Solberg (Norway), Kalle Ohlson (Sweden), Thomas Gérin (France), Adan Baserba Berrocal (Spain), Thomas Delfino (France), Sophie Rodriguez (France) et David Livet (France); headed off to the world's mountains carving fresh tracks through the powder. In total 9 countries were explored by this group of snowboarders searching for the ideal spot. src: http://mpora.com/videos/deWaB3V9v