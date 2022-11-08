Back to the 80's 1981

Not Available

This is one of the 14 of a 14 DVD/CD box. All the Top 80'S hit songs video clips. Tracklist 1 –Anita Meyer Why Tell Me Why 2 –Bucks Fizz Making Your Mind Up 3 –Alvin Stardust Pretend 4 –Ultravox Vienna 5 –Champaign How 'Bout Us 6 –Kim Wilde Cambodia 7 –Yarbrough & Peoples Don't Stop The Music 8 –Grace Jones I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) 9 –Lio Amoureux Solitaires 10 –Viola Wills If You Could Read My Mind 11 –Max Werner Rain In May 12 –Shakin' Stevens You Drive Me Crazy 13 –Tenpole Tudor Wunderbar 14 –Soft Cell Tainted Love 15 –Level 42 Love Games 16 –Adam And The Ants Stand And Deliver 17 –REO Speedwagon Keep On Loving You 18 –Racey Runaround Sue 19 –Sheena Easton 9 To 5 (Morning Train). 20 –Kim Carnes Bette Davis Eyes