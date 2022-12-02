Back to the 80's live

Not Available

1 Tina Turner - Addicted To Love | 2 Toto - Rosanna | 3 Simple Minds - Alive And Kicking | 4 Spandau Ballet - True | 5 Cock Robin - The Promise You Made | 6 Candy Dulfer - Lily Was Here | 7 Lisa Stansfield - All Around The World | 8 The Nits - Nescio | 9 Culture Club - Victims | 10 Golden Earring - Twilight Zone | 11 The Stranglers - Always The Sun | 12 Alice Cooper - Poison | 13 Europe - The Final Countdown | 14 Joe Cocker - Unchain My Heart | 15 Lever | 42 - Love Games | 16 Earth Wind & Fire - Let's Groove | 17 Pet Shop Boys - It's A Sin/I Will Survive | 18 Scorpions - Wind Of Change | 19 Crowded House - Sister Madly | 20 Sinead O'Connor - Troy