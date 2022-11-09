1985

Back to the Future

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

July 2nd, 1985

U-Drive Productions

Eighties teenager Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to 1955, inadvertently disrupting his parents' first meeting and attracting his mother's romantic interest. Marty must repair the damage to history by rekindling his parents' romance and - with the help of his eccentric inventor friend Doc Brown - return to 1985.

Michael J. FoxMarty McFly
Christopher LloydDr. Emmett Brown
Lea ThompsonLorraine Baines
Crispin GloverGeorge McFly
Thomas F. WilsonBiff Tannen
Claudia WellsJennifer Parker

