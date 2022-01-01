1990

Back to the Future Part III

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 24th, 1990

Studio

Universal Pictures

The final installment of the Back to the Future trilogy finds Marty digging the trusty DeLorean out of a mineshaft and looking up Doc in the Wild West of 1885. But when their time machine breaks down, the travelers are stranded in a land of spurs. More problems arise when Doc falls for pretty schoolteacher Clara Clayton, and Marty tangles with Buford Tannen.

Cast

Michael J. FoxMarty McFly / Seamus McFly
Christopher LloydDr. Emmett Brown
Mary SteenburgenClara Clayton
Thomas F. WilsonBuford \'Mad Dog\' Tannen/Biff Tannen
Lea ThompsonMaggie McFly / Lorraine McFly
Elisabeth ShueJennifer Parker

View Full Cast >

Images