Back to the Future Part III

The final installment of the Back to the Future trilogy finds Marty digging the trusty DeLorean out of a mineshaft and looking up Doc in the Wild West of 1885. But when their time machine breaks down, the travelers are stranded in a land of spurs. More problems arise when Doc falls for pretty schoolteacher Clara Clayton, and Marty tangles with Buford Tannen.
|Michael J. Fox
|Marty McFly / Seamus McFly
|Christopher Lloyd
|Dr. Emmett Brown
|Mary Steenburgen
|Clara Clayton
|Thomas F. Wilson
|Buford \'Mad Dog\' Tannen/Biff Tannen
|Lea Thompson
|Maggie McFly / Lorraine McFly
|Elisabeth Shue
|Jennifer Parker
