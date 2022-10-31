Not Available

Back to Your Arms

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Uljana Kim

1961. Father and daughter, separated during World War II, are trying to meet in Berlin. He comes to Berlin from Soviet Lithuania, she comes from the USA. Even if the Berlin Wall has not been built yet, the Cold War is coming close to its apogee. Political and geographical situation, that seemed to be favorable in the beginning, turns out to be deceptive. After his arrival, the father is looked after by KGB intelligence agents. They, using him as bait, are trying to lure the daughter to the east side. Affected by the citie's atmospehere that's pervated with distrust, she is afraid to cross the West Berlin boundary. Trying to save each other from the possible trap, father and daughter are ready to give up the idea of the so much desired meeting...

Cast

Elžbieta LatėnaitėRuta
Andrius BialobzeskisVladas
Jurga JutaiteAukse
Margarita BroichBettina
Giedrius ArbačiauskasJuozas Aleksandravicius
Sandra Maren SchneiderRenate

