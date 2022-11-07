Not Available

'Backstory' investigates the highly skilled art of 'Rear Projection', a widely used tool in film making in the mid 20th century employed in films such as Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo or Marnie. In 'Backstory' Lewis invites the Hansard family, which has been instrumental in the provision and development of Rear Projection for hundreds of Hollywood productions over several decades, to tell their own story of the heyday of the techniques and their decline and disappearance as the they are replaced by new technologies and new tastes in visibility.