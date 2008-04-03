Bad Biology

Driven by biological excess, a young man and woman search for sexual fulfillment, unaware of each other's existence. Unfortunately, they eventually meet, and the bonding of these two very unusual human beings ends in an explosive and ultimately over-the-top sexual experience, resulting in a truly god awful love story....
|Charlee Danielson
|Jennifer
|Anthony Sneed
|Batz
|Ginger Starr
|Porn Model
|John A. Thorburn
|Junkyard Owner
|Tom Kohut
|Jennifer's Assistant
|James Shell
|Junkyard Stud
