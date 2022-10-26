Bad Boy Bubby is just that: a bad boy. So bad, in fact, that his mother has kept him locked in their house for his entire thirty years, convincing him that the air outside is poisonous. After a visit from his estranged father, circumstances force Bubby into the waiting world, a place which is just as unusual to him as he is to the world.
|Ralph Cotterill
|Pop
|Claire Benito
|Mum
|Syd Brisbane
|Yobbo
|Ullie Birve
|Robbed Woman
|Natalie Carr
|Cherie the Salvo
|Celine O'Leary
|Woman in Mercedes
