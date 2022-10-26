Not Available

Bad Boy Bubby

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Australian Film Finance Corporation

Bad Boy Bubby is just that: a bad boy. So bad, in fact, that his mother has kept him locked in their house for his entire thirty years, convincing him that the air outside is poisonous. After a visit from his estranged father, circumstances force Bubby into the waiting world, a place which is just as unusual to him as he is to the world.

Cast

Ralph CotterillPop
Claire BenitoMum
Syd BrisbaneYobbo
Ullie BirveRobbed Woman
Natalie CarrCherie the Salvo
Celine O'LearyWoman in Mercedes

