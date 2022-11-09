Marcus Burnett is a hen-pecked family man. Mike Lowry is a foot-loose and fancy free ladies' man. Both are Miami policemen, and both have 72 hours to reclaim a consignment of drugs stolen from under their station's nose. To complicate matters, in order to get the assistance of the sole witness to a murder, they have to pretend to be each other.
|Will Smith
|Detective Mike Lowrey
|Martin Lawrence
|Detective Marcus Burnett
|Téa Leoni
|Julie Mott
|Tchéky Karyo
|Fouchet
|Joe Pantoliano
|Captain C. Howard
|Marg Helgenberger
|Captain Allison Sinclair
