Bad Boys II

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reunite as out-of-control trash-talking buddy cops Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey of the Miami Narcotics Task Force. Bullets fly, cars crash, and laughs explode as they pursue a whacked-out drug lord from the streets of Miami to the barrios of Cuba. But the real fireworks result when Lawrence discovers that playboy Smith is secretly romancing his sexy sister Syd.
|Will Smith
|Detective Mike Lowrey
|Jordi Mollà
|Hector Juan Carlos 'Johnny' Tapia
|Gabrielle Union
|Sydney 'Syd' Burnett
|Peter Stormare
|Alexei
|Theresa Randle
|Theresa Burnett
|Joe Pantoliano
|Captain C. Howard
