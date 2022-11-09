Not Available

Bad Boys II

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reunite as out-of-control trash-talking buddy cops Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey of the Miami Narcotics Task Force. Bullets fly, cars crash, and laughs explode as they pursue a whacked-out drug lord from the streets of Miami to the barrios of Cuba. But the real fireworks result when Lawrence discovers that playboy Smith is secretly romancing his sexy sister Syd.

Cast

Will SmithDetective Mike Lowrey
Jordi MollàHector Juan Carlos 'Johnny' Tapia
Gabrielle UnionSydney 'Syd' Burnett
Peter StormareAlexei
Theresa RandleTheresa Burnett
Joe PantolianoCaptain C. Howard

