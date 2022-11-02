Not Available

Bad City Blues

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bad City Pictures, LLC

In the aftermath of a violent robbery, a New Orleans doctor, Eugene Grimes, wakes to find a wounded woman and $2 million in cash on his doorstep. In pursuit of the thieves, police captain Clarence Jefferson discovers that Grimes is the key not only to the money but to a dark web of intrigue and vengeance stretching back to a bloody civil war in El Salvador a decade before.

Cast

Michael MasseeEugene Grimes
Michael McGradyClarence Jefferson
Judith HoagCallilou Carter
Jim MetzlerLuther Logan
Simon BilligArtie
Earl HollimanJoe Gags

