Bad City Blues

In the aftermath of a violent robbery, a New Orleans doctor, Eugene Grimes, wakes to find a wounded woman and $2 million in cash on his doorstep. In pursuit of the thieves, police captain Clarence Jefferson discovers that Grimes is the key not only to the money but to a dark web of intrigue and vengeance stretching back to a bloody civil war in El Salvador a decade before.
|Michael Massee
|Eugene Grimes
|Michael McGrady
|Clarence Jefferson
|Judith Hoag
|Callilou Carter
|Jim Metzler
|Luther Logan
|Simon Billig
|Artie
|Earl Holliman
|Joe Gags
