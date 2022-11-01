1985

Bad Medicine

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1985

Studio

20th Century Fox

Jeff Marx wants to study medicine and become a physician. However, his grades are far from enough to get him into an American medical school. But then he gets a chance to study medicine abroad in a small Latin American dictatorship governed by the dictator Ramon Madera who has a big interest in how the medical students behave.

Cast

Alan ArkinDr. Ramon Madera
Julie HagertyLiz Parker
Bill MacyDr. Gerald Marx
Curtis ArmstrongDennis Gladstone
Julie KavnerCookie Katz
Steve GuttenbergJeff Marx

View Full Cast >

Images