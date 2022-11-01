Bad Medicine

Jeff Marx wants to study medicine and become a physician. However, his grades are far from enough to get him into an American medical school. But then he gets a chance to study medicine abroad in a small Latin American dictatorship governed by the dictator Ramon Madera who has a big interest in how the medical students behave.
|Alan Arkin
|Dr. Ramon Madera
|Julie Hagerty
|Liz Parker
|Bill Macy
|Dr. Gerald Marx
|Curtis Armstrong
|Dennis Gladstone
|Julie Kavner
|Cookie Katz
|Steve Guttenberg
|Jeff Marx
