Bad News Bears

Morris Buttermaker is a burned-out minor league baseball player who loves to drink and can't keep his hands to himself. His long-suffering lawyer arranges for him to manage a local Little League team, and Buttermaker soon finds himself the head of a rag-tag group of misfit players. Through unconventional team-building exercises and his offbeat coaching style, Buttermaker helps his hapless Bears prepare to meet their rivals, the Yankees.
|Ken Medlock
|Umpire
|Aman Johal
|Prem Lahiri
|Greg Kinnear
|Roy
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Liz
|Sammi Kane Kraft
|Amanda Whurlitzer
|Brandon Craggs
|Mike
