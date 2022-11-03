Not Available

Badarna

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sandrews

It's a hot summer day in Näsviken, a small northern community on the verge of extinction, in structural change Sweden. The summer tourists gives some extra income but ironmonger Berglund can not keep the range of temporary guests require. Bud, whose wife Minni sunk into alcoholism due to her man's lack of interest. Bud consoles himself with a strong, viable woman with uncomplicated erotic habits.

Cast

Ingrid ThulinCook
Halvar BjörkKnoppen Berglund
Björn GustafsonGott-Melker
Åke LindströmKjellgren
Betty TuvénMinni
Leif HedbergSam

