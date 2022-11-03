It's a hot summer day in Näsviken, a small northern community on the verge of extinction, in structural change Sweden. The summer tourists gives some extra income but ironmonger Berglund can not keep the range of temporary guests require. Bud, whose wife Minni sunk into alcoholism due to her man's lack of interest. Bud consoles himself with a strong, viable woman with uncomplicated erotic habits.
|Ingrid Thulin
|Cook
|Halvar Björk
|Knoppen Berglund
|Björn Gustafson
|Gott-Melker
|Åke Lindström
|Kjellgren
|Betty Tuvén
|Minni
|Leif Hedberg
|Sam
View Full Cast >