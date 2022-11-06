Bade dilwala

Not Available

A police officer Ram (Sunil Shetty), a man of his word. His wife Manthara (Archana Puran Singh) is obsessed with money and neglects her family in pursuit of getting rich quick. She forces Ram to buy a lottery ticket and he obliges. When he goes into a restaurant for a snack, he finds that he has no money to tip the waitress Piya (Priya Gill). He promises her half the money if he ever wins the lottery. And to his surprise, he does!! But Manthara is not about to give up half of this windfall so easily....and as Ram and Piya come closer to each other, they discover a growing attraction....