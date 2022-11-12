Bagi-Bagi Dong

Not Available

Dono, who is living with his two friends, Kasino and Indro and their respective girlfriends, Kristine (Kiki Fatmala) and Bella (Diana Khan), frequently feels jealous because his has no girlfriend of his own. He then goes to a shaman who gives him a mouse. Once back at their house, Dono releases the mouse and succeeds in upsetting his two friend’s lovers. Under the guise of trying to resolve the pest problem, Dono convinces them to all leave the house. In the meantime, he has arranged a tryst with a young woman he has just recently met and hopes to get to know better while he has the house to himself. However, because his friends and their girlfriends don’t understand what is really going on, all of Dono’s efforts come to naught.