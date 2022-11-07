Not Available

Bail Out

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Movie Group

Three modern-day Los Angeles bounty hunters, known only by their code names, White Bread, Bean, and Blue, are hired by their bail bondsman boss to look after a wealthy heiress, named Nettie Ridgeway, whom witnessed the murder of a one-time boyfriend connected to a powerful Columbian drug cartel. When Nettie is abducted and taken to the cartel's hideout in Mexico, White Break, Bean and Blue are forced to travel south of the border to try to rescue her in time for her to testify against her boyfriend's killers.

Cast

David HasselhoffRoger 'White Bread' Donaldson
Linda BlairAnnette 'Nettie' Ridgeway
Tony BrubakerMason 'Blue' Walcott
Thomas Rosales, Jr.Casper 'Bean' Garcia
John VernonMr. Ridgeway
Gregory Scott CumminsZalazar

