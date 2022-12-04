Bailey at the Museum

Not Available

Bailey is very excited about the school trip to the Museum of Natural History. After all, he loves to dig up bones even more than an archeologist! And besides bones, there's lots of fun to be had with tepees, totem poles, and dinosaur skeletons. Bailey's classmates never know what will happen next: maybe that's why the museum guard becomes Bailey's special partner. Bailey is a character that every picture-book age kid wants to read about and his humor and charm will keep everyone giggling.