In this anime adventure series, a bunch of more-than-ordinary playing cards drop from the sky, landing all over Earth. A group of friends who pick up the cards -- Dan, Bruno, Marucho, Julie, Shun and Alice -- team up to become the Bakugan Battle Brawlers. The Battle Brawlers must assist in the battle between good and evil in a parallel universe. As they learn more about the cards, they discover more about the power struggle in the alternate universe of New Vestroia, and do their utmost to help the Bakugan there win the day.