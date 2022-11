Not Available

Baladur (Telugu: బలాదూర్), is a 2008 Telugu movie directed by Uday Shankar. Ravi Teja plays the lead role while Krishna, Anushka shetty, Chandra Mohan, Pradeep Rawat, Sunil and Suman Setty play supporting roles. K. M. Radha Krishnan was the music director, B. Balamurugan handled cinematography and the movie was edited by Marthand K. Venkatesh. The film released on August 15, 2008.The film is dubbed in Hindi as "Dhamkee".