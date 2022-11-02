Balance of Power

A martial arts expert who runs a dojo for under-privileged kids from a dilapidated warehouse is shaken down by gangsters demanding protection money. Then when one of his students is gunned down in the street by the gang, he swears revenge. Meanwhile the gang leader is setting up a death match between the best fighters and is forcing a former trainer to find a new champion by threatening his granddaughter.
|Mako
|Todo Matsumoto
|Denis Akiyama
|Hastishita
|James Lew
|Shinji Takamura
|Billy Blanks
|Niko
