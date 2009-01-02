2009

"BALANCING THE BOOKS" is a character-driven suspense drama about an attractive woman who enlists the help of her two best friends to confront a traumatic experience she can no longer deny. Julia, divorced and successfully self-employed, seems to have it all - except the right guy in her life. Her friends urge her to "get back out there." But they don't yet know about Scott - a charming man with a secret background whose true colors paint a streak of pain and fear through Julia's life. When Scott's effect on Julia reaches the breaking point, she and her friends take matters into their own hands... and underestimate the consequences. The outcome forces all of them into a desperate situation. Everyone pays the price.