As Indonesia prepares to invade the tiny nation of East Timor, five Australian based journalists go missing. Four weeks later, veteran foreign correspondent Roger East is lured to East Timor by the young and charismatic José Ramos-Horta to tell the story of his country and investigate the fate of the missing men. As East's determination to uncover the truth grows, the threat of invasion intensifie
|Oscar Isaac
|Jose Ramos-Horta
|Nathan Phillips
|Malcolm Rennie
|Damon Gameau
|Greg Shackleton
|Nick Farnell
|Ken White
|Mark Leonard Winter
|Tony Stewart
|Gyton Grantley
|Gary Cunningham
