2009

Balibo

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 3rd, 2009

Studio

Arenafilm

As Indonesia prepares to invade the tiny nation of East Timor, five Australian based journalists go missing. Four weeks later, veteran foreign correspondent Roger East is lured to East Timor by the young and charismatic José Ramos-Horta to tell the story of his country and investigate the fate of the missing men. As East's determination to uncover the truth grows, the threat of invasion intensifie

Cast

Oscar IsaacJose Ramos-Horta
Nathan PhillipsMalcolm Rennie
Damon GameauGreg Shackleton
Nick FarnellKen White
Mark Leonard WinterTony Stewart
Gyton GrantleyGary Cunningham

