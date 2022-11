Not Available

BALL DON’T LIE plays out over one day in the life of Sticky (film newcomer and streetball legend Grayson “The Professor” Boucher), a skinny 17-year-old high school junior and basketball prodigy from Venice, California. Burdened with emotional scars from early life tragedy, a callous foster care system, and Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder, Sticky manages to transcend his limitations whenever he has a ball in his hands.